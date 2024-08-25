McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.09 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

