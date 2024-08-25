McAdam LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,129,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $164.00.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

