McAdam LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

