McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,168.1% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

