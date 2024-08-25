Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Trading Up 0.4%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.65. 6,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

