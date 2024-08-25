Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $87.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

