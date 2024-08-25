Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metagenomi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ MGX opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in shares of Metagenomi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metagenomi by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

