MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $39.64 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $236.11 million and $7.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $39.64 or 0.00061598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.60 or 1.00167967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012253 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 39.87806566 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $10,276,260.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

