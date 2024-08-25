Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.15

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.15 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 60.70 ($0.79). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 971,124 shares trading hands.

Metro Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.80. The company has a market cap of £403.64 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

