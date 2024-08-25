Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.04

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $27.48. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 11,969 shares changing hands.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

