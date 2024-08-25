Mina (MINA) Tops One Day Volume of $15.08 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Mina has a market cap of $574.99 million and $15.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00247407 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,182,054,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,063,278 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,181,903,053.8400393 with 1,148,776,975.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.50289832 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $18,297,462.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

