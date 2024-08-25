Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $11,452,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. 13,127,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,044. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

