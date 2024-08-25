Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 65,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $326,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,540.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

CME Group stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,431. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average of $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.