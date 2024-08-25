Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.77. 665,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,759. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.05. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

