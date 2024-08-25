Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,447 shares of company stock worth $56,314,905. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.0 %

DoorDash stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.27, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

