Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.5 %

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,748. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

