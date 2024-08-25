Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

