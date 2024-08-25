Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $527,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 118,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,100. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

