Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Crown by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,291,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth $110,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. 1,229,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

