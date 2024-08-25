Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,290. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

