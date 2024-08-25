Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,700 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,368.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ECL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.23. 538,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,449. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.