Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,200 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,242. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

