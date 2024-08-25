Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,300 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 785,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

