Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 8,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 9,614,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

