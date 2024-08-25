Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,895,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,605,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

