Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 602.0% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,942 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.84. 194,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,449. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.56. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

