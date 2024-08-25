Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.78. 795,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.47 and its 200 day moving average is $331.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $388.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

