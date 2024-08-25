Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after buying an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 310,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $150,794,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.01. 1,039,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,016. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.29.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

