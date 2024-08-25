MOBOX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.01 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $61.19 million and $23.01 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00247568 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,795,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,796,203 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

