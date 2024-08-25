Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $543,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,471,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $99.79. 132,815 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.