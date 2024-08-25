Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $543,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,471,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $99.79. 132,815 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.