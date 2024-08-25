Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 525,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,528. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

