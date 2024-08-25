Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,868. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

