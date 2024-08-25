Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,507 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 255,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Read Our Latest Report on FFIV

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,690 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.