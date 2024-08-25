Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,883 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Shares of PWR traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.17. The company had a trading volume of 504,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,343. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

