Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 85,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 140,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,597. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

