Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 998 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,173. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.