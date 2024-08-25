Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.88 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $164.86 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00041883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,133,674,434 coins and its circulating supply is 894,880,221 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

