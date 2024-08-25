My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Watsco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Watsco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.71.

WSO traded up $8.07 on Friday, reaching $486.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,776. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.57 and its 200 day moving average is $449.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

