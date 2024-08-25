Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $133.12 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $133.12 million and $2.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,929.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.42 or 0.00555957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00102174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00264895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00031528 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072377 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

