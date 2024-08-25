NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,636.61

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPEGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,636.61 ($21.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,641.91 ($21.33). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,612 ($20.95), with a volume of 19,295 shares traded.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,636.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,625.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market cap of £745.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,504.35 and a beta of 0.73.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,086.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Private Equity Partners

In related news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($26,084.98). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.