NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00007709 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.53 billion and approximately $257.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00041927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,207,077,314 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,983,050 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,207,078,265 with 1,118,810,783 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.94907367 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 440 active market(s) with $246,959,456.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

