Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

In other news, insider Davyd Lewis sold 22,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.79 ($14.72), for a total transaction of A$499,968.08 ($337,816.27). In other news, insider Davyd Lewis sold 22,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.79 ($14.72), for a total transaction of A$499,968.08 ($337,816.27). Also, insider Matthew (Matt) Heine sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.50 ($15.20), for a total value of A$22,500,000.00 ($15,202,702.70). Insiders own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

