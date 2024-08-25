New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 474 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TopBuild worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $410.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

