New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its position in Xylem by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 99,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

