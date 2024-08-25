New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $351.62 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

