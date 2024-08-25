New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 125,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

