New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.95. 997,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,634. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average of $182.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

