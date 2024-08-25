New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,343 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $31,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $163.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

