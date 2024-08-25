New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,114 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,114 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $51,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 337,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,645. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,724,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,724,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,779 shares of company stock worth $3,971,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

