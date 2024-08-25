New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,400 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $27,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

